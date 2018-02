Ex-Gibson Dunn Partner Tapped To Be US Atty In LA

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 10:07 PM EST) -- In his latest wave of U.S. attorney nominations Friday, President Donald Trump tapped Nicola Hanna, a former Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner and current interim U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, to occupy that post on a permanent basis.



Hanna, who is one of five nominees put forth by the White House on Friday, got the nod to temporarily serve in the top post for the Central District of California last month.



Prior to joining Gibson Dunn, Hanna spent much of the 1990s as an assistant U.S. attorney...

