Union Foes Angle For Knockout In 'Right To Work' Fight

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:50 PM EST) -- More than 40 years ago, the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation fell short of persuading the U.S. Supreme Court to let workers represented by public-sector unions withhold payment for that representation — one of its founding aims — in Abood v. Detroit Board of Education. On Monday, the group gets another shot before a high court that many expect to rule in its favor.



The foundation will represent Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services worker Mark Janus in his challenge to a Seventh...

To view the full article, register now.