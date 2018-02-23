Faegre Baker Daniels Adds IP Pro In Silicon Valley

By Melissa Daniels

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- An intellectual property partner from Jones Day who has deep technical expertise and a history of working with companies based in China has joined the Silicon Valley office of Faegre Baker Daniels, according to the firm.

Daniel Mao, who has a doctorate in applied physics, has worked with electronics and software companies for more than 15 years, according to Faegre's release Wednesday. He assists clients with their global patent strategies and provides other IP services like patent prosecution, licensing and litigation, as well as noninfringement and...
