Capacitor Biz Faces Restitution For Price-Fixing Scheme

Law360 (February 22, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday shot down a request by the federal government and Elna Co. Ltd., deemed a small player in a capacitor price-fixing scheme, to take criminal restitution off the table, saying direct purchaser victims had a payment priority and Elna had not demonstrated inability to pay.



After keeping the door open to criminal restitution from Elna at the Jan. 31 hearing, which the government said provided key cooperation leading to a reduced fine, Judge James Donato nixed a government-proposed, back-loaded six-year schedule...

