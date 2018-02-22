Akerman Adds 6 Professional Liability Litigators In Fla.
The group, which includes partner Ackerman, special counsel Kristen McKeever and four associates, adds depth to Akerman’s professional liability practice. The attorneys will join the firm’s litigation practice group.
In addition to defending law firms and attorneys in professional malpractice and legal ethics actions, Ackerman also handles commercial litigation matters including class...
