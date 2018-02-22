Akerman Adds 6 Professional Liability Litigators In Fla.

By Carolina Bolado

Law360 (February 22, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- Akerman LLP has added six litigators from Ackerman Law Group with experience in legal malpractice claims and ethical violations, including founder David Ackerman, to its West Palm Beach, Florida, office, the firm announced Thursday.

The group, which includes partner Ackerman, special counsel Kristen McKeever and four associates, adds depth to Akerman’s professional liability practice. The attorneys will join the firm’s litigation practice group.

In addition to defending law firms and attorneys in professional malpractice and legal ethics actions, Ackerman also handles commercial litigation matters including class...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular