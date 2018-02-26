Expert Analysis

What To Expect From EEOC's New Harassment Guidance

By Kristin Klein Wheaton February 26, 2018, 11:21 AM EST

Law360 (February 26, 2018, 11:21 AM EST) -- Last year, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission published a 75-page document of draft enforcement guidance on unlawful harassment and solicited public input. As a result of the public comments, the EEOC revised the guidance and it is currently in the Office of Management and Budget awaiting approval before its release. At a public appearance in early February, Acting EEOC Chair Victoria Lipnic stated that the commission will release the new guidance “soon.”

What the final guidance will look like is anyone’s guess, but the EEOC...
