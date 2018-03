NJ University Sued Over No-Bid Vending Machine Contract

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:30 PM EST) -- Kean University’s former longtime vending machine provider has accused the New Jersey public college of violating competitive-bidding laws by giving a no-bid contract to a rival company that loaned the school $4.3 million, according to a complaint filed in Morris County Superior Court.



Paramount Vending Services Corp. says its Culinary Ventures Vending subsidiary had served the college for more than 37 years when Kean abruptly terminated the company in May 2017 in favor of a contract with Canteen, the vending services arm of Compass Group USA....

To view the full article, register now.