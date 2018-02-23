GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 1:51 PM EST) -- A report revealed that National Public Radio management hired and retained news executive Michael Oreskes despite multiple "flags" regarding his inappropriate behavior toward women, Democrats dinged new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidance as old advice, and the general counsel of Discover Financial Services spoke with Law360 about how the company prioritizes diversity and inclusion. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​



How Cannabis GCs Are Leading the Way in a Gray Area of the...

To view the full article, register now.