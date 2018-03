Biz Seeks $136M Refund From Gov't For Solar Power Project

Law360, Los Angeles (February 23, 2018, 4:03 PM EST) -- A company contracted to build a 250-megawatt solar power facility in Nevada has sued the government for $136 million, claiming the U.S. Department of Treasury erred when determining reimbursements for requested cash grants the business made under a federal renewable energy statute.



Silver State Solar Power South LLC asked for $127 million, plus $9.1 million in additional statutory payments, in a suit filed Wednesday because Treasury “arbitrarily withheld” certain cash reimbursements and provided no explanation of how it arrived at those numbers, the company said in...

