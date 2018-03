China Fishery Settlement Clears Way For Sale, Trustee Says

Law360 (February 22, 2018, 10:00 PM EST) -- A group of debtors in the Chapter 11 cases for China Fishery Group Ltd. asked a New York bankruptcy court on Wednesday to approve an intercompany claims settlement designed to clear the way for a sale of valuable interests in China Fishery’s prized operating companies in Peru.



Seeking to sell off interests in the enterprise's two Peruvian anchovy fishing businesses, often referred to as the “crown jewels” of the Pacific Andes Group Chapter 11 estates, the trustee for CFG Peru Investments Pte. Limited (Singapore) has negotiated...

