La. Court Revives Suit Over Hospital Care During Katrina

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 2:46 PM EST) -- A Louisiana state appellate court has revived a woman’s suit against a New Orleans hospital over the way it allegedly failed to provide for her mother during Hurricane Katrina, ruling that the woman should be allowed more discovery time to find an expert to support her claims.



The court ruled that Yvonne Ainsworth, whose mother, Sylvia Taylor, was a cancer patient who died several weeks after being evacuated from Touro Infirmary in the aftermath of the storm, did not need an expert to prove some of...

