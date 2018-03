USCIS Pulls 'Nation Of Immigrants' From Mission Statement

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Thursday that it is dropping the phrase “nation of immigrants” from the agency’s mission statement, a move it says is a reflection of its devotion to American citizens but which advocates have denounced as an anti-immigrant gesture.



USCIS Director L. Francis Cissna announced the change in an email to staff on Thursday. The new mission statement asserts that the agency “administers the nation’s lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and promise by efficiently and fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits...

