Palantir Ordered To Turn Over Books, Records To Investor

Law360 (February 22, 2018, 10:46 PM EST) -- The bitter feud between Palantir Technologies Inc. and an early investor accused of stealing its trade secrets took another turn on Thursday after the Delaware Chancery Court ruled the secretive data analysis company must turn over internal information to KT4 Partners LLC.



Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said that while KT4 had relied on “hearsay, double hearsay and, at times, triple hearsay” to support some of the reasons for its books and records demand, the investor ultimately put forth enough evidence to justify investigation into...

