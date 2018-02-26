Expert Analysis

Takeaways From Dismissed Challenge To Trump's CFPB Pick

By Stephen Piepgrass and Robert Claiborne Jr. February 26, 2018, 12:02 PM EST

Law360 (February 26, 2018, 12:02 PM EST) -- Judge Paul G. Gardephe of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has dismissed a credit union’s challenge to President Donald Trump’s selection of Mick Mulvaney as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The case is Lower East Side People’s Federal Credit Union v. Trump[1], and the standing decision is of particular significance to regulated entities that have the opportunity to challenge regulatory action by virtue of a dispute over an officeholder’s authority.

Background

The suit was filed after Trump...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular