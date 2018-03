Shopper Drops Suit Over Whole Foods Data Breach

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:05 PM EST) -- Whole Foods escaped a proposed class action in Ohio federal court accusing the company of failing to protect customer data following a September data breach that affected the grocer's taprooms and restaurants, with the consumer on Thursday agreeing to dismiss her claims.



The stipulation of dismissal ends the claims of named plaintiff Patricia Banus, but does not preclude potential class members from bringing suits of their own against Whole Foods Market Group Inc., the filing said.



Banus sued the grocery chain in October, claiming she paid...

