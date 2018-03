FTC Sues Tech Cos. For Phony Computer Security Scam

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 12:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission sued a California man and his defunct tech companies in federal court on Thursday, accusing them of facilitating a scheme to deceive older consumers into paying for phony computer protection that bilked them out of millions of dollars and stole their personal information.



The regulator said Parmjit Singh Brar, the owner and sole employee of shuttered companies Genius Technologies LLC and Avangatee Services LLC, helped run the telemarketing scam where consumers were extorted into purchasing cheap, outdated protective software that they did...

To view the full article, register now.