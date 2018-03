Investment Co. Takes Ex-Director To Court To Hand Over Docs

Law360, London (February 23, 2018, 7:16 PM GMT) -- An investment company has asked the High Court of England and Wales to intervene in its dispute with a former director whom it fired for “mismanaging” the business and is now allegedly refusing to return important company documents.



Amas Investment & Property Services Ltd. has launched legal proceedings against its former company secretary Abhijit Mukhopadhyay in the hope of winning a court order that will force him to hand back documentation and records key to its financial reporting.



Mukhopadhyay was one of four directors who resigned...

