EX-BHS Owner Told To Pay £87K For Pensions Probe Failures

Law360, London (February 23, 2018, 5:24 PM GMT) -- The former owner of British Home Stores was ordered by a court to pay £87,170 ($121,800) on Friday for failing to turn over information to a U.K. watchdog as it investigated a multimillion-pound deficit at the now-defunct retailer.



District Judge Gary Lucie handed down the sentence at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court in London after Dominic Chappell was found guilty of neglecting or refusing to provide information to the U.K.'s pensions regulator. The order is made up of a £50,000 fine, £37,000 in court costs and a £170 victim...

