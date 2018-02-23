Deals Rumor Mill: Luye Medical, SpringerNature, Nordstrom

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:45 PM EST) -- Chinese health care services provider Luye Medical Group has reportedly tapped the banks tasked with leading its Singapore initial public offering, Bloomberg reported Thursday. According to the report, the IPO could fetch nearly $500 million. The report details that Bank of America Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG were hired by the Luye Life Sciences Group Ltd. unit. Rumors about a possible IPO began swirling roughly a month ago.



Science magazine publisher SpringerNature is planning a Frankfurt IPO that could value the company...

