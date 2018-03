Pa. Tort Ruling Highlights Discrepancies In Jury Instructions

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:37 PM EST) -- A recent appeals court decision reaffirming Pennsylvania’s new scheme for defining strict liability in product defect cases underscores what defense attorneys say is the significant chasm between the current state of the law and how model jury instructions continue to lay out the concept.



The disparity came into sharp relief earlier this month as the state’s Superior Court ruled that jury instructions advising that manufacturers were “guarantors” of product safety and that products were defective if they lacked “any element necessary” to make them safe —...

To view the full article, register now.