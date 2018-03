Perry, Zinke Call For 'Responsible' Energy, Public Land Use

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:41 PM EST) -- A pair of Cabinet secretaries who set the nation's energy policy called for "responsible" increases in the use of public lands, as well as changes to the nation's energy policy, saying Friday that the previous administration had stifled innovation and community growth.



Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said they wanted to do more to encourage energy extraction in America. Calling the set of regulatory changes since Trump’s inauguration “transformative,” Zinke said...

To view the full article, register now.