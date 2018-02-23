Lowe’s Wants Burned Breast Suit Moved To Federal Court

By Chris Villani

Law360, Boston (February 23, 2018, 1:43 PM EST) -- Lowe’s Companies Inc. on Friday asked to move to Massachusetts federal court a lawsuit brought by a woman who says a personal heater she purchased from the retail home improvement chain severely burned her breast.

Lowe’s joins other named defendants Heatmax Inc., Grabber Inc. and Kobayashi Consumer Products LLC, which manufactured or distributed the Hothands body warmer, which has already been the subject of several other lawsuits. Diane McNulty, who lives north of Boston, originally filed a complaint in late January in Essex County Superior Court...
Case Information

Case Title

McNulty v. Lowe's Companies, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:18-cv-10348

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

365(Personal Inj. Prod. Liability)

Date Filed

February 23, 2018

