Germany Refuses To Extradite Traders For SFO Euribor Trial

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:56 PM EST) -- German prosecutors said Friday they will not extradite four Deutsche Bank traders to the U.K. to face charges that they manipulated a key European interest rate benchmark.



The Serious Fraud Office has been trying to enforce European arrest warrants it secured for five individuals — four Deutsche Bank AG employees and one from Société Générale — since February 2016 over allegations that they conspired to rig the Euro Interbank Offered Rate.



But the Frankfurt state prosecutor's office confirmed Friday that it made a final decision on...

