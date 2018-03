Ocwen Sues Insurer Over Coverage Of Investor Suit

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp. sued U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. in Florida federal court Thursday, saying the insurer is denying coverage for a 2017 shareholder suit by wrongly tying it to older claims against the company.



Florida-based Ocwen said U.S. Specialty is arguing it does not have to defend Ocwen from a 2017 suit claiming it hid evidence of mortgage servicing failures from shareholders because similar allegations had been made in suits predating the policy period by years, but there are too many differences between the...

