Sainsbury's Scores A Win Ahead Of Visa Swipe Fees Appeal

Law360, London (February 23, 2018, 6:46 PM GMT) -- A U.K. High Court judge in London handed British retailer Sainsbury’s Supermarkets Ltd. a minor victory on Friday ahead of an April appellate court hearing in its long-running action against Visa Inc., ruling that swipe fees charged by the credit card company are not exempt from European Union competition rules.



In November, Visa defeated Sainsbury’s legal claim that it had unfairly fixed domestic and cross-border interchange fees, which are bank-to-bank charges paid from a merchant’s bank to a card-issuing bank when a purchase is processed....

