USCIS Adds Tighter Requirements For H-1B Visa Contractors

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:15 PM EST) -- Keeping with the Trump administration’s efforts to combat visa fraud, immigration attorneys said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is making it harder for employers to contract out their skilled workers with H-1B visas to other companies, reacting to a policy memo released Friday.



The memo requires that visa petitioners seeking H-1B visas that involve third-party worksites must show with a preponderance of evidence that they would fill a specialty occupation, which requires specialized knowledge and at least a bachelor’s degree in that specialty, according to USCIS. They must...

