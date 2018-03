NJ Panel Affirms Award Over IT Worker's Unauthorized Access

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Friday refused to disturb a $27,000 judgment in favor of an information technology company that alleged its former worker accessed its system without authorization and destroyed data, ruling that a bench trial judge had properly assessed the evidence.



The two-judge panel’s decision dealt a blow to former eMazzanti Technologies Inc. worker Douglas Singer, who contended that Superior Court Judge Kimberly Espinales-Maloney ruled against the weight of the evidence as far as her credibility findings, and abused her discretion in admitting...

To view the full article, register now.