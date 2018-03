Illinois Software Exec Pleads Not Guilty In Spoofing Case

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- The owner of an Illinois software firm pled not guilty Thursday to conspiracy and spoofing charges stemming from accusations he led efforts to carry out a futures trader’s plan to implement software allowing the trader to create false orders and manipulate the precious metals market.



Court records indicate Jitesh Thakkar, the founder of Edge Financial Technologies Inc. in Chicago, waived a formal reading of the grand jury’s indictment during his arraignment, instead entering his plea after acknowledging he’d received the Feb. 14 document charging him with one...

