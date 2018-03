Florida Gov, Lawmakers Propose Raising Gun-Buying Age

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:25 PM EST) -- In response to calls for action following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida's governor and top lawmakers unveiled plans Friday to quickly enhance gun control, school safety and mental health services, including raising the minimum age for all gun purchases to 21.



Gov. Rick Scott and fellow Republicans who hold the top positions in both chambers of the Florida Legislature stressed that their priority is protecting the public and preventing another attack like the one carried out by Nikolas Cruz...

