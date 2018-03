Philly Bar Chancellor Rips Calls For Justices' Impeachment

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:09 PM EST) -- The chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association on Friday lambasted the growing number of Republican politicians calling for the impeachment of state Supreme Court justices who in January ordered the redrawing of congressional districts to correct for partisan gerrymandering.



Chancellor Mary Platt issued a statement condemning unnamed members of the legislative branch who have raised talk of impeachment of the Supreme Court justices, all elected as Democrats, who found the state’s 2011 congressional map unconstitutional.



“Separation of powers is a cornerstone of our democracy, and the...

To view the full article, register now.