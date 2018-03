Cayuga Faction Can Step Into Rival Group's Suit Against BIA

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:30 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday allowed a Cayuga Nation faction to step into a suit brought by a rival group within the New York tribe, saying the intervenors had the right to help defend the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ recognition that they govern the tribe.



The Cayuga Nation Council, led by Clint Halftown, had asked the court in January to let it intervene as a defendant against another Cayuga Nation group claiming to represent the tribe. The suit challenges the BIA’s decisions to recognize the...

To view the full article, register now.