Trump Argues Dems 'Abandoned' Dreamers, Deal May Fail
In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, Trump repeated many claims about the nation's immigrants that appeared in his campaign speeches, including about the prevalence of the gang MS-13. Days after negotiations burned out in Congress over legislation to address Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program participants and similarly...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login