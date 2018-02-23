Trump Argues Dems 'Abandoned' Dreamers, Deal May Fail

Law360, Washington (February 23, 2018, 6:04 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for breakdowns in the recent immigration debate Friday, saying they have "abandoned" so-called Dreamers and would be responsible if no deal happens, while echoing campaign rhetoric about "criminal aliens."



In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, Trump repeated many claims about the nation's immigrants that appeared in his campaign speeches, including about the prevalence of the gang MS-13. Days after negotiations burned out in Congress over legislation to address Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program participants and similarly...

