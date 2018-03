Canada Says It Has No Plans To Nix Arbitration From NAFTA

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 3:25 PM EST) -- A Canadian trade official refuted reports that Canada has proposed to the U.S. eliminating the North American Free Trade Agreement's investor-state dispute settlement provision, telling Law360 on Thursday that if the U.S. intends to opt out of the provision, Canada will focus on a bilateral arbitration mechanism with Mexico.



Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's press secretary, Adam Austen, told Law360 that the country's position on ISDS hasn't changed from last year and that it has proposed a "comprehensive investment chapter with ‎a progressive approach to...

