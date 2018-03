SWS Investors Lose Bid For Higher Stock Price Post-Sale

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:55 PM EST) -- Investors who sued to get 39 percent more for their stock after the 2015 sale of financial services firm SWS Group Inc. yet wound up getting 7.8 percent less after a Chancery Court appraisal got no help from Delaware’s Supreme Court Friday, which let stand the trimmed price of $6.38 per share.



The state’s justices let stand without elaboration Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III’s pruning of the original $6.92-per-share deal price to $6.38 in June 2017 after an earlier, four-day trial.



It was the latest investor case to be thrown for...

