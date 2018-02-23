Days Appear Numbered For Lax Online Sales Tax Collection

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- Tax advisers say there's a growing awareness and concern among online sellers that the lax and sporadic sales tax collection practices of the past are over.



States have gotten more aggressive and creative at tracking down and collecting untaxed purchases. Moreover, there is an overhang effect stemming from the Supreme Court's decision in January to hear a case that could topple the standard for the taxation of remote sellers that has been in place for the past 25 years.



“There is much more awareness and a...

