GAO Backs Protest Over $4.8B Nuclear Waste Deal

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy wrongly granted a joint venture a nearly $4.8 billion contract to process nuclear waste at the agency's Savannah River Site via an untested method, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a decision made public Friday.



The DOE failed to show that it properly considered the risks inherent in Savannah River EcoManagement LLC’s proposed, never-before-used method for processing waste from the site when the agency awarded SRE the contract, the GAO found in its Feb. 8 decision to sustain a protest...

