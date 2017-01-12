Amgen Denied Full Fed. Circ. Hearing On Repatha Patents

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit will not review a panel decision that revived a challenge to Amgen’s patents for Repatha, an antibody-based cholesterol treatment, according to a decision issued by the appeals court Friday.



In a per curiam decision, the appeals court’s 12 active judges denied Amgen Inc.’s petition for a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc, more than two months after the drugmaker had argued that in nullifying its patent win over Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a three-judge panel abandoned precedent by rejecting a previously...

