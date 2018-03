T-Mobile Fights For 3rd Labor Bargaining Option At DC Circ.

Law360, Washington (February 23, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- T-Mobile urged a D.C. Circuit panel Friday to carve out a third option from the normal two when employers learn a bargaining unit is operating without the support of most workers, an option that would’ve allowed the telecommunications company to stop most negotiations with one union branch its been dealing with.



T-Mobile USA Inc. is appealing National Labor Relations Board findings against it after the company stopped negotiating for a new union contract with a small unit of Connecticut field and switch technicians and “material handlers”...

