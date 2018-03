Insurer's Liability For Fatal Train Crash Limited To $3.75M

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Nebraska federal court on Friday granted Colony National Insurance a partial summary judgment in its suit with Union Pacific over coverage for a fatal 2006 train crash the railroad blames on a brush-clearing contractor, finding the insurer owes at most $3.75 million of its $5 million policy limit.



U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp found Union Pacific Railroad’s contract with the brush clearer — Colony National’s insured — limits the contractor’s total liability to $5 million, meaning Colony can deduct the contractor’s $1 million primary...

To view the full article, register now.