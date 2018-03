Russian Bobsled Athlete Fails Drug Test At Olympics

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:28 PM EST) -- The Russian Bobsleigh Federation on Friday said a competitor at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, tested positive for a banned substance, becoming the second Russian athlete to fail a drug test at the games.



In a translated statement on Facebook, the federation said a Feb 18 sample from women’s bobsled pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva contained a “heart drug” which was not prescribed by the national team’s medical staff. Various media reports said the substance was trimetazidine, a metabolism modulator used in the treatment of...

To view the full article, register now.