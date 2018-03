BNY Mellon Staffer Who Embezzled $7M Gets 3-Year Sentence

Law360, New York (February 23, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- A former accounts payable manager at Bank of New York Mellon who copped to wire fraud after Manhattan federal prosecutors accused him of embezzling more than $7 million was sentenced on Friday to three years behind bars, about half of what the government sought.



U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken ran through a long list of factors that seemed to cut in favor of a harsh sentence for Christopher Canale, who was charged last year after his employer, BNY’s Pershing LLC unit, reported him to authorities....

