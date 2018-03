Enviros Ask 4th Circ. To Suspend $3.5B Gas Pipeline Permit

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:53 PM EST) -- Environmental groups on Friday asked the Fourth Circuit to suspend the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ approval of a permit associated with the $3.5 billion Mountain Valley gas pipeline, saying the project doesn’t meet federal water quality standards.



The Corps violated the Clean Water Act in December by authorizing a water pollution permit for the pipeline despite the fact that elements of the project don’t meet prerequisite standards, the Sierra Club and other green groups said in a motion for preliminary relief. The groups are asking...

