French Rail Worker Fired Over Porn Files Loses Privacy Case

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:02 PM EST) -- A European human rights court has nixed a French rail worker’s claim that his privacy rights were breached when his bosses found his stash of pornographic files on his work computer, ruling that French law only protects employees in such matters if the files are clearly marked private.



Eric Libert was fired from the French national rail operator SNCF in 2008 after his supervisors found his porn collection and a set of forged certificates. He argued that by going through his computer while he was not...

