Philly Atty Disbarred After Soliciting 14-Year-Old Girl

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has disbarred an attorney who pled guilty to soliciting an underaged girl forced into prostitution, who reported that the two had sex in his office.



Brian P. Meehan, formerly a name partner with the Philadelphia firm Bishop Dorfman Lazaroff Meehan, which is now Bishop Dorfman Kroupa & Bishop PC, was sentenced to two to four years in prison in December and resigned his license in January. The Supreme Court accepted the resignation on Thursday.



Meehan was first indicted by a grand...

