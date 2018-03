Court Frees Dealership To Sell Assets After Audi Roadblock

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday unsealed an order allowing Wyoming Valley Audi to sell its dealership after Audi of America had sued to block the $17 million sale, citing a right of first refusal as called for in its 1997 dealer contract, finding that Audi could not exercise the option once its assets were removed from the sale.



U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III cleared Wyoming Valley of all claims levied by Audi of America Inc., stating in the unsealed order that removing the...

