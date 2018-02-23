Law360's Pro Say: Microsoft's Supreme Court Privacy Battle

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 10:06 PM EST) -- On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, we are joined by Microsoft's head of litigation to talk about upcoming U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments in a privacy case over data stored on servers overseas. We also chat about a BigLaw attorney swept up in Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation, the Supreme Court narrowing legal protections for corporate whistleblowers, and a legal beef over Dunkin' Donuts Angus steak sandwiches.



Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the...

