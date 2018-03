UK Health Care REIT Scores £94M From Share Sale

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:44 PM EST) -- U.K.-based real estate investment trust Target Healthcare REIT Ltd. on Friday said a recent stock offering raked in £94 million ($131.3 million) to be used to finance a number of current investments, as well as pending and potential projects.



Target issued approximately 87 million shares at 108 pence apiece on the London Stock Exchange through a placement, open offer and subscription offer.



Target's investments focus primarily on modern, purpose-built care homes, all of which are located in the U.K., and the company said it plans to...

