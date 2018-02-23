Trump Taps Former USTR Atty For Int'l Trade Commission
Amy Karpel has been tapped to serve out a term as a commissioner that lasts through June 16, 2020, according to the White House statement. Karpel previously served as chief counsel for negotiations, legislation and administrative law in the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, where she advised senior officials and negotiated trade agreements.
Karpel was nominated after F. Scott Kieff resigned...
