Trump Taps Former USTR Atty For Int'l Trade Commission

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump intends to nominate a former U.S. Trade Representative attorney for a seat on the U.S. International Trade Commission, the White House said Friday.



Amy Karpel has been tapped to serve out a term as a commissioner that lasts through June 16, 2020, according to the White House statement. Karpel previously served as chief counsel for negotiations, legislation and administrative law in the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, where she advised senior officials and negotiated trade agreements.



Karpel was nominated after F. Scott Kieff resigned...

