Wilson Sonsini, Simpson Thacher Guiding Dropbox IPO

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:23 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP are guiding the initial public offering process of cloud storage tech giant Dropbox Inc., according to papers filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Friday.



Wilson Sonsini is advising Dropbox, which says it plans to raise $500 million in the offering, according to the documents filed with the SEC, while Simpson Thacher is advising the underwriters.



The $500 million figure is typically a placeholder, as Dropbox’s S-1 filing does not include the number...

