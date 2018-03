Firm Plagiarized Puerto Rico Contract Bid, Dems Claim

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- An Atlanta-based, one-person company that failed to deliver over 29 million emergency meals to Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria appears to have extensively plagiarized its winning bid to secure a $156 million food supply government contract, Democratic lawmakers said Friday.



An “overwhelming majority” of the nine-page proposal that Tribute Contracting LLC submitted to land a food supply contract with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency appears to have been plagiarized from several sources on the internet, according to a statement released by Democrats on the U.S....

To view the full article, register now.